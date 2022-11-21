Kenny Chesney to make stop in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Kenny Chesney announced his I Go Back 2023 tour schedule, which includes a stop in Lincoln in May.

Chesney will be coming to Pinnacle Bank Arena on May 13.

Tickets go on sale December 2 at 10 a.m. local time at ticketmaster.com.

He will be joined by Kelsea Ballerini.

“I Go Back 2023 is going to be so awesome,” Chesney raves. “To be able to take this music to where it comes from? To have Kelsea Ballerini out there with me, maybe even singing ‘half of my hometown’? It’s going to be a tour unlike any other – and I can’t wait.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.