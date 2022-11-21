Kubik named Big Ten Player of the Week

Madi Kubik is an outside hitter at the University of Nebraska.
Madi Kubik is an outside hitter at the University of Nebraska.
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Nebraska senior outside hitter Madi Kubik was named Big Ten Player of the Week by the conference office on Monday. 

Kubik led Nebraska to sweeps of Iowa and No. 19 Purdue over the weekend with 5.17 kills per set on .347 hitting to go along with 3.33 digs per set. Kubik had a season-high 17 kills with 11 digs while hitting .311 in the victory over the Boilermakers on Sunday. She recorded 14 kills while hitting .407 to go with nine digs in the win at Iowa on Friday.

She led the Huskers with 32 total points (5.33 per set) on the weekend.It marks the fourth career honor for Kubik and first this season.

