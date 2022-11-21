Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announces bid for re-election

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird officially announced her plans to seek re-election on Monday.

During an interview on 10/11 First at 4, Gaylor Baird explained her decision.

“I care so deeply about this community. My husband and I are raising our children here. This is our home. Making Lincoln a better home for anyone, a place where anyone can build their lives and their livelihoods is what I’ve been focused on for nearly 20 years now - either as a community volunteer, a planning commissioner, a city councilor and for the past four years as mayor. I’m excited to continue this important public service.”

No other Democrats have announced their plans to run for mayor but there’s two Republican candidates in the race.

In September, State Sen. Suzanne Geist announced she plans to run for Lincoln Mayor.

Then in October, Stan Parker announced his campaign for mayor. Parker played football for the Huskers beginning in 1982 and is also the founder of MyBridge, a Christian radio ministry.

The City of Lincoln Primary Election is April 4 and the General Election is May 2.

Also on the ballot will be four Lincoln City Council races (Districts 1, 2, 3, 4), two spots on the Lincoln Airport Authority Board of Directors and three Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education races (Districts 2, 4, 6).

