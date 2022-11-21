Lincolnites head to College View for Holiday Harvest Market

Sunday's Holiday Harvest Market brought more than a dozen vendors and hundreds of Lincolnites together.
Sunday’s Holiday Harvest Market brought more than a dozen vendors and hundreds of Lincolnites together.(John Grinvalds)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 10:15 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Sunday’s Farmers Market at College View held its last outdoor market of the year. Sunday’s Holiday Harvest Market brought more than a dozen vendors and hundreds of Lincolnites together.

The sun shone brightly on the farmers and their tents, paving the way for longer conversations between customers and farmers, exactly what vendors like Doug Hunter, who owns Hunter’s Honey with his wife, was hoping for.

“We’re seeing a lot more people coming down here,” Hunter said. “They want to know where they’re food is coming from, where their produce is coming from. A lot more interaction with the farmers this year, so it’s been very good for all of us.”

Doug said he started going to Farmers Markets about 13 years ago and said he’s enjoyed being part of those communities ever since. Visitors bought items in bulk, stocking up on meat, vegetables and sweets before the winter. There will be an indoor market at the Graduate Lincoln on Sunday, Dec. 18.

