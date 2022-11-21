LPD recovers some police-issued equipment taken from officer’s personal vehicle

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators with the Lincoln Police Department recovered some police-issued items which were recently stolen from an LPD recruit’s personal car.

Friday afternoon, at 3:02 p.m., officers with the Lincoln Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force contacted 55-year-old Peautray Green in his vehicle parked at StorageMart, off 61st and Cornhusker Highway.

Police claim during contact with Green, he admitted there were at least three firearms inside his storage unit.

A search warrant was obtained and officers said located four firearms inside that unit including 12-gauge shotgun, a .380 caliber handgun, a .22 caliber rifle and a .44 caliber handgun.

According to LPD, the shotgun was found to have been reported stolen out of Missouri Valley, Iowa and the .380 caliber handgun was reported stolen from a home near 48th & Y Streets on April 11, 2022.

The LPD SWAT Team served another search warrant at Green’s home, in south central Lincoln, where another six people were contacted.

According to police, inside a bedroom officers located 4.1 grams of methamphetamine and three additional firearms including a 9mm handgun, a .22 caliber revolver and a .380 caliber handgun. LPD said the 9mm handgun was reported stolen out of Omaha.

In another bedroom officers located 1.4gm of methamphetamine along with ballistic body armor and rifle plates that had been reported stolen out of an LPD recruit’s personal vehicle on November 11th

Green was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, seven counts of possession of a firearm by a prohibited person and three counts of possession of a stolen firearm.

