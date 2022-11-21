LPD warns shoppers to safe guard belongings while at stores

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Following two thefts at big-box stores, the Lincoln Police Department is warning shoppers to safeguard their belongings.

Saturday night, around 7:19 p.m., police were dispatched to Walmart, off Highway 2 and Andermatt Drive, on a report of a theft.

LPD said the 75-year-old victim explained that said she returned to her car after shopping when a stranger, who was a woman, approached her car.

According to police, the stranger told the victim someone had punctured one of her tires and recommended that she check all her tires.

Police said the victim got out of the car and noticed the stranger holding a push pin saying it was stuck in her tires.

LPD said as the victim checked her tires, she noted that the woman suddenly disappeared.

The victim had left her driver’s side door open, got back into her car and left. According to police, the victim’s purse had been left on the front seat and did not realize her credit cards were stolen until she returned home.

LPD said the victim called her credit card company and found eight unauthorized transactions totaling $7,769.77 had already occurred.

Sunday morning, around 11:33 a.m., police were dispatched to Super Saver, off Highway 2 and S 56th Street, on a report of a theft.

In this case, LPD said the victim, a 64-year-old woman, said she was shopping inside the store when she noticed her wallet was missing from her purse.

LPD said a short time later the victim discovered four fraudulent transactions on her credit cards totaling $7,133.33.

Investigations for both of these cases are ongoing and anyone with information is encouraged to call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Purse & Wallet Theft Prevention

Be aware of your surroundings

Never leave your bag sitting in a cart unattended

Carry only small amounts of cash

Only bring credit cards you plan on using

Avoid keeping items in your back pockets

Always keep purses with zippers closed

Hold your purse in front of you in the checkout line

If it’s cold, carry your purse underneath/inside your coat

When dining out, resist the urge to throw a bag on the back of a chair or on the ground

Do not leave anything of value in your vehicle

