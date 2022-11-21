Monday Forecast: Seasonal & Sunny

By Melissa Meeder
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Significantly warmer conditions have made their return to the 1011 region and will be hanging around for a bit! High temperatures will be back to near average or slight above average for the rest of the week. Overall conditions will remain dry.

Monday will be slightly cooler than Sunday but still right around average for this time of year. Highs will be in upper 40s in northern areas and in the 50s for the rest of 1011 territory. It will be a mostly sunny pleasant day with a slight breeze between 5 to 15 mph. Overnight skies will be mostly clear to partly clear and low temperatures will fall to the low to mid 20s.

Monday High Temperatures
Monday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Tuesday Morning Lows
Tuesday Morning Lows(KOLN)

On Tuesday a warm front will move through the area and bring even warmer temperatures on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the 50s for most and will be accompanied by a southwestern breeze between 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny and continue to be mostly clear to partly clear through the overnight. Low temperatures will fall to near seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)
Wednesday Morning Lows
Wednesday Morning Lows(KOLN)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and dry conditions will persist through the Thanksgiving week. In addition... temperatures will remain mild and generally will be around average or slightly warmer for this time of year.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted murderer dies in Lincoln prison
Convicted murderer dies in Lincoln prison
High-speed chase started on I-80 ends in one arrest and one death.
Passenger killed, driver arrested in high-speed chase
A military wife from Nebraska moves with her husband to Germany and had to fight for...
Nebraska military wife fights for unemployment after moving overseas with husband
A line wrapped around a health clinic during a Lincoln rental assistance event.
Hundreds wait in the cold seeking rental assistance
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons

Latest News

Sunday High Temperatures
Sunday Forecast: Significantly warmer but still breezy
Melissa's Saturday Night Forecast
Melissa's Saturday Night Forecast
Melissa's Saturday Evening Forecast
Melissa's Saturday Evening Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Weekend Forecast: Chilling temperatures Saturday... big warm up Sunday