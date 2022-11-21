Monday Forecast: Seasonal & Sunny

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Significantly warmer conditions have made their return to the 1011 region and will be hanging around for a bit! High temperatures will be back to near average or slight above average for the rest of the week. Overall conditions will remain dry.

Monday will be slightly cooler than Sunday but still right around average for this time of year. Highs will be in upper 40s in northern areas and in the 50s for the rest of 1011 territory. It will be a mostly sunny pleasant day with a slight breeze between 5 to 15 mph. Overnight skies will be mostly clear to partly clear and low temperatures will fall to the low to mid 20s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

On Tuesday a warm front will move through the area and bring even warmer temperatures on Tuesday. High temperatures will be in the 50s for most and will be accompanied by a southwestern breeze between 10 to 15 mph. Skies will be mostly sunny and continue to be mostly clear to partly clear through the overnight. Low temperatures will fall to near seasonal temperatures in the low to mid 20s.

Tuesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Wednesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies and dry conditions will persist through the Thanksgiving week. In addition... temperatures will remain mild and generally will be around average or slightly warmer for this time of year.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.