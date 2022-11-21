Oklahoma man tries kidnapping woman in downtown Lincoln parking garage

LPD arrested Shawn Young who they say tried kidnapping a woman from a downtown parking garage.
LPD arrested Shawn Young who they say tried kidnapping a woman from a downtown parking garage.(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:39 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested an Oklahoma man they say tried kidnapping a woman from a downtown parking garage.

Saturday morning, around 2:23 a.m., LPD officers were dispatched to ‘Gate 25,’ off Q and Canopy Streets, on a report of an assault.

LPD said the 20-year-old victim explained that she was walking to her car parked in the red parking garage when she noticed a man following her.

According to police, the woman explained that when she got to her car, the man grabbed her and pushed her against the side of her car.

LPD said she started screaming at which time the man pushed his fingers inside her mouth and attempted to force her into the car.

Police said the woman bit down on his fingers and the man ran away.

From there, LPD said the woman ran from the parking garage and contacted a group of people on the sidewalk, and told them what happened.

The group searched the parking garage and eventually located 22-year-old Shawn Young, of Eufaula, Oklahoma, sitting in his vehicle and remained with him until police arrived, according to LPD.

Young was arrested for 1st-degree false imprisonment. He was also cited and released for tampering with physical evidence and 3rd-degree assault.

According to police, Young took off and discarded clothing he was wearing prior to his arrest.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
A military wife from Nebraska moves with her husband to Germany and had to fight for...
Nebraska military wife fights for unemployment after moving overseas with husband
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49
Omaha man injured in hunting accident near Platte River
A plume of smoke rises during a fire caused by a Russian attack in Kherson, southern Ukraine,...
Shells hit near nuclear plant; Blackouts roll across Ukraine

Latest News

Kenny Chesney to make stop in Lincoln
A police standoff ended in North Platte, near South Buffalo Bill Avenue and West A Street,...
Police stand-off in west North Platte ends
Zoo Lights returns to Lincoln Children's Zoo
Ram truck recall
Chrysler recalls 245,000 Ram pickup trucks