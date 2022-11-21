Oklahoma man tries kidnapping woman in downtown Lincoln parking garage

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested an Oklahoma man they say tried kidnapping a woman from a downtown parking garage.

Saturday morning, around 2:23 a.m., LPD officers were dispatched to ‘Gate 25,’ off Q and Canopy Streets, on a report of an assault.

LPD said the 20-year-old victim explained that she was walking to her car parked in the red parking garage when she noticed a man following her.

According to police, the woman explained that when she got to her car, the man grabbed her and pushed her against the side of her car.

LPD said she started screaming at which time the man pushed his fingers inside her mouth and attempted to force her into the car.

Police said the woman bit down on his fingers and the man ran away.

From there, LPD said the woman ran from the parking garage and contacted a group of people on the sidewalk, and told them what happened.

The group searched the parking garage and eventually located 22-year-old Shawn Young, of Eufaula, Oklahoma, sitting in his vehicle and remained with him until police arrived, according to LPD.

Young was arrested for 1st-degree false imprisonment. He was also cited and released for tampering with physical evidence and 3rd-degree assault.

According to police, Young took off and discarded clothing he was wearing prior to his arrest.

