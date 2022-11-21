Parents charged with murder for death of 8-year-old boy, court documents say

Hospital staff continued performing life-saving measures, but the 8-year-old boy died.
Hospital staff continued performing life-saving measures, but the 8-year-old boy died.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Micah Allen and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA/Gray News) – Parents in Texas have been charged with capital murder after their 8-year-old son died at a hospital earlier this month from “suspicious injuries.”

According to court documents, the boy had lacerations on his head, legs and back. He also appeared malnourished and underweight for a child his age, officials said.

The boy’s mom, 29-year-old Megan Lange, and the boy’s stepfather, 33-year-old Rodolfo Reyes, have been arrested in the case.

Investigators said Ector County deputies were called to a home in Odessa on Nov. 5 in regards to an unresponsive child. When they arrived, first responders performed CPR on the boy and rushed him to the hospital.

Hospital staff continued performing life-saving measures, but the 8-year-old boy died.

The boy’s mom told investigators that she was talking to her son when his head fell back and he stopped breathing. She called 911.

However, an autopsy revealed the boy’s cause of death was asphyxiation by manual strangulation with underlying causes of neglect.

According to court documents, Lange and Reyes were in custody and control of the child at the time of his death. They are both charged with capital murder of a child under the age of 10 and injury of a child.

Court documents said six other children were in the house on the day the boy died.

Officials said Reyes willingly went to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office and spoke with investigators. He denied causing any bodily injury to the child but said he was at home on the day the child died.

Copyright 2022 KOSA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD arrested Shawn Young who they say tried kidnapping a woman from a downtown parking garage.
Oklahoma man tries kidnapping woman in downtown Lincoln parking garage
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
A military wife from Nebraska moves with her husband to Germany and had to fight for...
Nebraska military wife fights for unemployment after moving overseas with husband
Omaha man injured in hunting accident near Platte River
Jason David Frank attends the premiere of "Omniboat: A Fast Boat Fantasia" during the 2020...
‘Power Rangers’ star Jason David Frank dies at 49

Latest News

Cain Velasquez, right, appears for his arraignment with attorney Edward Sousa, who appeared...
Ex-UFC champion pleads not guilty to attempted murder
From left to right: Col. Bolduc, Lt. Stahl, Frank Axiotes, Shelley Axiotes, Zack Axiotes, and...
Nebraska man who rescued family from fiery crash honored with Carnegie Medal
During an interview on 10/11 First at 4 Monday, Leirion Gaylor Baird announced she's seeking...
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announces bid for re-election
Leirion
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird announces bid for re-election
Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday Forecast: A holiday week that looks pretty sweet