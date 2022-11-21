Police stand-off in west North Platte ends

By NBC Nebraska News 2 and Ian Mason
Published: Nov. 20, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - Following a tense afternoon, a police standoff ended in North Platte around 10 p.m. on Sunday.

Witnesses claim that a man came out of his house around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday with a rope around his neck and a water gun and tried directing traffic.

Shortly after, witnesses claimed the man got a golf club and tried hitting cars with it. Officers were contacted shortly after noon. When they arrived the man was brandishing a golf club and retreated inside his home.

The Lincoln County Sheriffs Office and the Nebraska State Patrol assisted the North Platte Police Department when responding to the incident.

The man could be seen throwing objects at responding officers. A windshield on one of the patrol cars was cracked. Many windows of the house were broken by the time a reporter got there, and the back door was left ajar. A clock could be seen in a tree with an oven door propped up against it, various items were draped across the property and a box was on the roof of the man’s house. Rope could be seen on the street.

North Platte stand-off yard
North Platte stand-off yard(Ian Mason/KNOP)

Investigators cut the power to his house. Officers reportedly asked if the man had any demands and he requested cigarettes.

North Platte stand-off clock in a tree
North Platte stand-off clock in a tree(Ian Mason/KNOP)

According to an official press release, “Attempts to create a meaningful dialog with the man were unsuccessful. Chemical agents were deployed during the incident and officers were able to talk the man into surrendering around 10:30 p.m. The 33-year-old man was taken into Emergency Protective Custody and transported to Great Plains Health.

North Platte stand-off door
North Platte stand-off door(Ian Mason/KNOP)

The press release also noted that there was an unauthorized unmanned aircraft trespassing during the event, which is in violation of Nebraska State Statute 28-521(2). Officials added, “That matter will be investigated independently, and anyone having information concerning the unmanned aircraft is encouraged to contact the police department.”

The next morning, items could still be seen strewn across the property.

