Tuesday Forecast: A holiday week that looks pretty sweet

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High temperatures will be above average once again Tuesday as we look to approach 60 degrees.

After a cool start to the day, afternoon temperatures will be in the mid to upper 50s for most of Nebraska. Northeastern parts of the state may be a little cooler in the low 50s, but this is still above average. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and little to no precipitation.

Tuesday High Temperatures
Tuesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

On Wednesday, highs will be very similar to Tuesday except in the far west. A developing cold front will begin to push into the Panhandle, which will limit temperatures to right around 50. It is possible there could be some snow showers in western Nebraska as well, but much of 10-11 country will remain dry.

Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday High Temperatures(KOLN)

By the time Thanksgiving rolls around, the cold front will be well across the state. High temperatures will drop into the 40s statewide, but this is still much warmer compared to late last week. Light snow is possible once again in the west along with some light rain in southeast Nebraska. This looks to occur early in the day leaving minor travel impacts if any.

Thursday High Temperatures
Thursday High Temperatures(KOLN)

A warming trend begins on Friday and Saturday before another drop in temperatures occurs Sunday. Little precipitation is expected during this time.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KOLN)

