Kubik, Knuckles passing on extra season with Huskers

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles are leaving the Nebraska volleyball program the same way the arrived - together. The duo will be recognized during Nebraska’s Senior Day ceremony on Saturday. Kubik and Knuckles have the option to return in 2023 for a fifth year of eligibility, but will pass on that option.

”Its been an awesome four years,” Kubik said. “I’ve loved my career.” Kubik and Knuckles announced their future plans during a Tuesday news conference ahead of the Huskers showdown with 3rd-ranked Wisconsin. Nebraska also plays Minnesota this weekend.

Kubik is a returning All-American, who has earned All-Big Ten honors twice. In 2022, Kubik leads the Huskers with 302 kills. She’s helped the Big Red to a 23-3 record and second place standing in the Big Ten.

Knuckles, meanwhile, has served a variety of roles with the Huskers. The 5-foot-9 senior has played libero, defensive, specialist, and outside hitter.

“The time has come,” Knuckles said. “ Its passing the baton off.”

Kubik and Knuckles will be joined by Nicklin Hames and Kaitlyn Hord during Saturday’s Senior Day festivities.

