Kubik, Knuckles passing on extra season with Huskers

Kubik and Knuckles not returning next season
By Ryan Valenta
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Madi Kubik and Kenzie Knuckles are leaving the Nebraska volleyball program the same way the arrived - together. The duo will be recognized during Nebraska’s Senior Day ceremony on Saturday. Kubik and Knuckles have the option to return in 2023 for a fifth year of eligibility, but will pass on that option.

”Its been an awesome four years,” Kubik said. “I’ve loved my career.” Kubik and Knuckles announced their future plans during a Tuesday news conference ahead of the Huskers showdown with 3rd-ranked Wisconsin. Nebraska also plays Minnesota this weekend.

Kubik is a returning All-American, who has earned All-Big Ten honors twice. In 2022, Kubik leads the Huskers with 302 kills. She’s helped the Big Red to a 23-3 record and second place standing in the Big Ten.

Knuckles, meanwhile, has served a variety of roles with the Huskers. The 5-foot-9 senior has played libero, defensive, specialist, and outside hitter.

“The time has come,” Knuckles said. “ Its passing the baton off.”

Kubik and Knuckles will be joined by Nicklin Hames and Kaitlyn Hord during Saturday’s Senior Day festivities.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 2 Monday.
Lincoln woman killed in crash on Highway 2 identified
LPD arrested Shawn Young who they say tried kidnapping a woman from a downtown parking garage.
Oklahoma man tries kidnapping woman in downtown Lincoln parking garage
Police surround a vehicle on Antelope Valley Parkway Monday night.
Man arrested after pursuit, standoff Monday night
Stolen gun found outside North Star High School; student taken into custody
Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days

Latest News

Kubik and Knuckles not returning next year
Kubik and Knuckles not returning next season
Mickey Joseph
Joseph prepares for last game as Nebraska’s Interim Head Football Coach
Mickey Joseph
Mickey Joseph reflects on season
Pierce defeated Aurora by a score of 42-14.
Pierce defeats Aurora to win Class C1 Football Championship