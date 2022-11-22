Lincoln woman killed in Brookings, S.D. crash

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings, South Dakota on Nov. 16.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.

Forty-year-old Kelley Rodriguez of Lincoln was the driver of the Equinox. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Vaniperen of Davis, S.D., 39, was the truck driver. He sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Brookings hospital.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.