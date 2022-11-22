Lincoln woman killed in Brookings, S.D. crash

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 4:58 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KOLN) - A Lincoln woman has been identified as the person who died in a two-vehicle crash south of Brookings, South Dakota on Nov. 16.

According to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, preliminary crash information indicates that a 2020 Chevy Equinox was stationery in the driving lane of Interstate 29 when it was rear-ended by a 2020 Mack Anthem truck and tanker. The Equinox was pushed into the east ditch and came to rest against a sign. The truck and tanker also went into the east ditch, across a service road and came to rest on the railroad tracks.

Forty-year-old Kelley Rodriguez of Lincoln was the driver of the Equinox. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

James Vaniperen of Davis, S.D., 39, was the truck driver. He sustained serious non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a Brookings hospital.

Both drivers were wearing seatbelts.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 2 Monday.
Lincoln woman killed in crash on Highway 2 identified
LPD arrested Shawn Young who they say tried kidnapping a woman from a downtown parking garage.
Oklahoma man tries kidnapping woman in downtown Lincoln parking garage
Police surround a vehicle on Antelope Valley Parkway Monday night.
Man arrested after pursuit, standoff Monday night
Stolen gun found outside North Star High School; student taken into custody
Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days

Latest News

Nebraska vs Iowa on Friday
Huskers close season at Iowa Friday
The logo for the Standing Bear Grizzlies was unveiled Tuesday to eighth grade students at Moore...
Mascot for new Lincoln high school revealed
Wednesday High Temperatures
Wednesday Forecast: Another “helping” of mild before holiday cool down
On Sept. 25, 2020, Fred Axiotes of Elkhorn witnessed a three-vehicle crash while driving on...
Nebraska man who rescued family from fiery crash honored with Carnegie Medal