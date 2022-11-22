Lincoln woman killed in crash on Highway 2 identified

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman killed in a crash Monday in Lincoln has been identified.

According to an accident report, 80-year-old Lyn Linder of Lincoln was killed in the crash on Highway 2 around 4:30 p.m.

According to the report, Linder was as traveling westbound in a silver Prius on Nebraska Parkway when she attempted to turn southward. She was hit by an eastbound pick-up truck on the passenger side.

Linder was the only occupant in the Prius. She was taken to a local hospital where she passed away from her injuries.

Highway 2 will be closed eastbound from 27th St. to 40th due to a traffic accident. Alternate routes are advised for the near future. pic.twitter.com/PprpAlgSG4 — Lincoln-Lancaster Emergency Mngmt. (@LancasterCoEMA) November 21, 2022

