Lincoln woman killed in crash on Highway 2 identified

The Prius’ driver, an 80-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital where she later died.
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman killed in a crash Monday in Lincoln has been identified.

According to an accident report, 80-year-old Lyn Linder of Lincoln was killed in the crash on Highway 2 around 4:30 p.m.

According to the report, Linder was as traveling westbound in a silver Prius on Nebraska Parkway when she attempted to turn southward. She was hit by an eastbound pick-up truck on the passenger side.

Linder was the only occupant in the Prius. She was taken to a local hospital where she passed away from her injuries.

