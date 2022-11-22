Man arrested after pursuit, standoff Monday night
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man after they say he crashed into several cars, including a police cruiser, and was involved in a brief standoff.
Monday night, around 9:02 p.m., police were dispatched to Kwik Shop, off 14th & Adams Streets.
According to police, a passerby saw a man, identified as 25-year-old Delano Proctor, passed out in his vehicle.
LPD said responding officers tried waking Proctor but his vehicle was locked. Police claim that as first responders from LFR arrived, Proctor woke up, saw officers near his vehicle, started it and began looking for a way to leave.
Proctor then backed up, nearly pinning an officer between the vehicles, then tried going forward again, then backed up striking the police cruiser and another vehicle before leaving the parking lot, police claim.
Officers said they briefly pursued Proctor southbound from the area before he crashed with another vehicle near 14th & Military Streets, which disabled his vehicle.
For several minutes, officers ordered Proctor to get out of his car, but LPD said he didn’t follow their directions and kept trying to move his car.
An NSP trooper deployed pepper balls into the vehicle and Proctor was taken into custody.
The driver, and sole occupant, of the vehicle Proctor crashed into was not hurt.
Proctor was arrested and faces the following charges:
- 2nd degree attempted assault on an officer
- Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony
- Flee to avoid arrest
Proctor was cited/released for:
- Resisting arrest
- Willful reckless driving
- Leave scene of accident
- 1st offense DUI
- Refuse chemical test
- Open container in motor vehicle
- Driving during suspension
- No proof ownership
- No proof insurance
