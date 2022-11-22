Man arrested after pursuit, standoff Monday night

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man after they say he crashed into several cars, including a police cruiser, and was involved in a brief standoff.

Monday night, around 9:02 p.m., police were dispatched to Kwik Shop, off 14th & Adams Streets.

According to police, a passerby saw a man, identified as 25-year-old Delano Proctor, passed out in his vehicle.

Delano Proctor (Lincoln Police Department)

LPD said responding officers tried waking Proctor but his vehicle was locked. Police claim that as first responders from LFR arrived, Proctor woke up, saw officers near his vehicle, started it and began looking for a way to leave.

Proctor then backed up, nearly pinning an officer between the vehicles, then tried going forward again, then backed up striking the police cruiser and another vehicle before leaving the parking lot, police claim.

Officers said they briefly pursued Proctor southbound from the area before he crashed with another vehicle near 14th & Military Streets, which disabled his vehicle.

For several minutes, officers ordered Proctor to get out of his car, but LPD said he didn’t follow their directions and kept trying to move his car.

An NSP trooper deployed pepper balls into the vehicle and Proctor was taken into custody.

The driver, and sole occupant, of the vehicle Proctor crashed into was not hurt.

Proctor was arrested and faces the following charges:

2nd degree attempted assault on an officer

Use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony

Flee to avoid arrest

Proctor was cited/released for:

Resisting arrest



Willful reckless driving



Leave scene of accident



1st offense DUI



Refuse chemical test



Open container in motor vehicle



Driving during suspension



No proof ownership



No proof insurance

The driver of a wrecked out vehicle involved in a pursuit with Lincoln Police is loaded into the back of an ambulance late Monday night, north of Antelope Valley & Military. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

