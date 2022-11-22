Mascot for new Lincoln high school revealed

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 3:14 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools’ newest high school has a mascot.

The logo for the Standing Bear Grizzlies was unveiled Tuesday to eighth grade students at Moore Middle School.

The logo features a grizzly head and a shield. Mascot colors are Charcoal, Carolina Blue and Navy Blue.

The new high school located near 70th and Saltillo Roads is expected to open in the fall of 2023.

