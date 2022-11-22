Omaha Westside wins state championship on buzzer-beating field goal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tristan Alvano set a Class A playoff record with 5 made field goals on Monday night at Memorial Stadium. His final kick was the biggest.

Alvano split the uprights on a 45-yard field goal at the buzzer, giving Omaha Westside an epic 43-41 win over Gretna in the NSAA State Championship game.

🎊 HISTORY FOR THE WINNNN!!!! Tristan Alvano from 45 yards to win the state championship for Westside, 43-41 🎊 pic.twitter.com/s4zLEB97FY — Nebraska Public Media (@NebPublicMedia) November 22, 2022

Alvano also had makes fom 44, 50, 26, and 42 yards. His game-winning kick capped a dizzying performance between the top two seeds in Class A. The Warriors and Dragons combined for 991 yards of total offense.

Gretna was led by Oklahoma State commit Zane Flores, who completed 21-of-37 passes for 414 yards. Flores had three touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown.

Trying to not get too caught up in the moment, but that's likely the best high school football game I've ever seen. — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) November 22, 2022

