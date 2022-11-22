Omaha Westside wins state championship on buzzer-beating field goal

Omaha Westside won the 2022 NSAA State Football Championship.
Omaha Westside won the 2022 NSAA State Football Championship.(KOLN-TV)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 10:52 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Tristan Alvano set a Class A playoff record with 5 made field goals on Monday night at Memorial Stadium. His final kick was the biggest.

Alvano split the uprights on a 45-yard field goal at the buzzer, giving Omaha Westside an epic 43-41 win over Gretna in the NSAA State Championship game.

Alvano also had makes fom 44, 50, 26, and 42 yards. His game-winning kick capped a dizzying performance between the top two seeds in Class A. The Warriors and Dragons combined for 991 yards of total offense.

Gretna was led by Oklahoma State commit Zane Flores, who completed 21-of-37 passes for 414 yards. Flores had three touchdown passes and one rushing touchdown.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

LPD arrested Shawn Young who they say tried kidnapping a woman from a downtown parking garage.
Oklahoma man tries kidnapping woman in downtown Lincoln parking garage
Elijah Newcomb of Colorado Springs lays flowers near a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs,...
Police: Gunman kills 5 at gay nightclub, subdued by patrons
A military wife from Nebraska moves with her husband to Germany and had to fight for...
Nebraska military wife fights for unemployment after moving overseas with husband
Nebraska reports third hunting accident in three days
Omaha man injured in hunting accident near Platte River

Latest News

Hitchcock County players lift the Class D2 state championship trophy following their 22-12 win...
Hitchcock County wins Class D2 state championship
Clarkson/Leigh's Kyle Kasik rushes for a touchdown in the Class D1 state championship.
Kasik rushes for 320 yards, leads Clarkson/Leigh to state championship
hsfb
NSAA State Football Championships: Class D1 & D2 Highlights
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit