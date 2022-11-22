One dead after crash on Highway 2

Lincoln-Lancaster County Emergency Management reported a crash on Highway 2, which has been closed eastbound from 27th St. to 40th Street.(City of Lincoln)
By Jacob Elliott
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 2, which has been closed eastbound from 27th Street to 40th Street on Monday.

According to LPD, officers responded to a crash at 33rd and Nebraska Parkway (Highway 2) at 4:32 p.m. A silver Prius, travelling westbound on Nebraska Parkway, attempted to turn southward when it was hit by an eastbound pick-up truck on the passenger side. The Prius’ driver, an 80-year-old woman, was taken to a local hospital where she later died.

Drivers in the area are recommended to use alternative routes.

This is an ongoing incident.

