Pierce defeats Aurora to win Class C1 Football Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ben Brahmer caught 11 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns to lift Pierce to the Class C1 Championship on Tuesday. The Bluejays beat Aurora, 42-14, in a much-anticipated State Finals match-up. Aurora, like Pierce, entered the game with an undefeated record.

Brahmer’s impressive performance broke the NSAA record for receiving yardage during a Class C1 playoff game. Brahmer is a Husker recruit that is rated three stars by the major recruiting services.

The Bluejays outscored Aurora 28-0 in the second half. The Huskies were led by Carlos Collazo’s 94 rushing yards. Aurora finishes the season with a 12-1 record, while Pierce completes a perfect 13-0 campaign.

