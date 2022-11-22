Pierce defeats Aurora to win Class C1 Football Championship
Published: Nov. 22, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ben Brahmer caught 11 passes for 249 yards and three touchdowns to lift Pierce to the Class C1 Championship on Tuesday. The Bluejays beat Aurora, 42-14, in a much-anticipated State Finals match-up. Aurora, like Pierce, entered the game with an undefeated record.
Brahmer’s impressive performance broke the NSAA record for receiving yardage during a Class C1 playoff game. Brahmer is a Husker recruit that is rated three stars by the major recruiting services.
The Bluejays outscored Aurora 28-0 in the second half. The Huskies were led by Carlos Collazo’s 94 rushing yards. Aurora finishes the season with a 12-1 record, while Pierce completes a perfect 13-0 campaign.
