Police respond to “dangerous situation” near Devaney in Lincoln

Police were responding to a “dangerous situation” on Antelope Valley Parkway just northwest of the Devaney Sports Center Monday evening. The scene was cleared by police quickly following the incident.

A 10/11 reporter at the scene could see police surrounding a vehicle facing southbound on Antelope Valley, and saw the officers pull someone from the vehicle. Antelope Valley was briefly closed between Military and Cornhusker Highway. Officers from Lincoln Police and UNLPD were on scene.

One person was hospitalized following the incident with unknown injuries.

This story will be updated with details as they become available.

UNL Alert: UPDATE dangerous situation at 14th/Saunders. Law enforcement has resolved incident. Area cleared. — Safety at Nebraska (@UNLPD) November 22, 2022

UNL Alert: Dangerous situation at 14th/Saunders near Devaney. Law Enforcement on scene. Avoid area. — Safety at Nebraska (@UNLPD) November 22, 2022

