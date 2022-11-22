Police respond to “dangerous situation” near Devaney in Lincoln

Police surround a vehicle on Antelope Valley Parkway
Police surround a vehicle on Antelope Valley Parkway(Ryan Swanigan)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 9:56 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Police were responding to a “dangerous situation” on Antelope Valley Parkway just northwest of the Devaney Sports Center Monday evening. The scene was cleared by police quickly following the incident.

A 10/11 reporter at the scene could see police surrounding a vehicle facing southbound on Antelope Valley, and saw the officers pull someone from the vehicle. Antelope Valley was briefly closed between Military and Cornhusker Highway. Officers from Lincoln Police and UNLPD were on scene.

One person was hospitalized following the incident with unknown injuries.

This story will be updated with details as they become available.

