Wednesday Forecast: Another “helping” of mild before holiday cool down

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - We will get one more above normal day before a cold front sweeps through just in time for Thanksgiving.

After a chilly morning on Tuesday, the start of Wednesday will be “slightly warmer” in the low 20s. We will quickly warm up into the 50s while nearing 60 in some locations. The cooler spots appear to be in the far west where a cold front will begin to move in. Upper 40s to near 50 are expected in these areas. Rain and snow showers are possible as well in the Panhandle Wednesday evening.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Thanksgiving will be cooler than Wednesday with highs in the upper 30s to mid 40s as that cold front moves east into Iowa. Although below normal, this is perfect weather for an annual family football game. In terms of precipitation, an isolated morning shower is possible in southeast Nebraska. Areas in the west may see some morning snow showers as well. Little to no travel impacts are expected.

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Temperatures are expected to rebound Friday with upper 40s in the east and low to mid 50s in central and western Nebraska. The warmup will continue into Saturday before another cool down on Sunday. Little to no precipitation is expected in this period.

7-Day Forecast (KOLN)

