Woman killed in crash on Highway 2 identified
Published: Nov. 21, 2022 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A woman killed in a crash Monday in Lincoln has been identified.
According to an accident report, Lyn Linder, 80, was killed in the crash on Highway 2 around 4:30 p.m.
According to the report, Linder was as traveling westbound in a silver Prius on Nebraska Parkway when she attempted to turn southward. She was hit by an eastbound pick-up truck on the passenger side.
Linder was the only occupant in the Prius. She was taken to a local hospital where she passed away from her injuries.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.