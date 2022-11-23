Authorities conduct search at missing Omaha woman’s home

K-9 unit also seen searching in a nearby grassy preserve in west Omaha
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies conducted a search Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, at the...
Douglas County Sheriff's deputies conducted a search Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, at the home of a missing Omaha woman.(Brian Mastre / WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Douglas County Sheriff’s deputies were at the home of a missing Omaha woman on Wednesday morning, wrapping up their search just before noon.

“We are constantly searching based on tips that we receive,” Douglas County Sheriff Chief Deputy Wayne Hudson told 6 News.

6 News saw a K9 unit search Stolley Prairie near 168th Street between Blondo Street and West Dodge Road.

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies conducted a search Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, at the home of a missing Omaha woman.

Cari Allen, 43, was living in a neighborhood near 168th and Blondo streets. She was last seen in that area late Saturday night.

Cari Allen, 43
Cari Allen, 43(Douglas County Sheriff's Office)

Police in Kansas conducted a search Tuesday morning in Topeka at the request of the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, but the connection of that search to Allen’s disappearance is not yet clear.

A K-9 unit was also involved in that search.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

Investigative reporters Brian Mastre and Mike McKnight contributed to this story.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 2 Monday.
Lincoln woman killed in crash on Highway 2 identified
Police surround a vehicle on Antelope Valley Parkway Monday night.
Man arrested after pursuit, standoff Monday night
Lincoln Police investigating three separate drive-by shootings
LPD arrested Shawn Young who they say tried kidnapping a woman from a downtown parking garage.
Oklahoma man tries kidnapping woman in downtown Lincoln parking garage
Intersection reopened following hit-and-run crash in central Lincoln
Person hit by car after after assisting victim of hit and run crash in Lincoln

Latest News

Lincoln Police on the scene of a crash under the Rosa Parks Way bridge near 7th and K Streets...
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Rosa Parks Way
Thanksgiving portions
Holiday healthy eating habits with the Nebraska Safety Council
Wednesday High Temperatures
Seasonally warm but cloudy Wednesday
LPD File Photo
Three separate vehicles stolen in Lincoln within minutes of each other