Intersection reopened following multiple crashes in central Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The intersection of Antelope Valley Parkway and Vine Street is reopened following a series of crashes Tuesday evening.

The first, a hit-and-run, which happened after a Ford SUV was struck by a red truck. The red truck left the scene shortly after. Lincoln Police said they were able to track down the driver a short time later about a mile away, near 20th and Holdrege Streets.

The second crash happened after someone pulled over to assist the driver of the Ford. As that Good Samaritan was walking back to their own car, they were struck in the middle of the same intersection by a vehicle which had the green light. The pedestrian was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Right now, police have one person in custody, the driver of that red truck but say both incidents are still under investigation and no citations have been issued.

