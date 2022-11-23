‘Is this a joke?’: 92-year-old woman confronts two armed men breaking into her home

Burglars who attempted to break into a woman’s home in South Carolina left the home when the 92-year-old owner spoke to them. (SOURCE: WPDE)
By Jenna Herazo
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) – A 92-year-old woman from South Carolina could not believe her eyes when two gunmen broke into her house Sunday.

Agnes Ebert managed to get the attempted burglars to leave simply by talking to them.

Police in Horry County are still searching for the three suspects.

Ebert said she was watching a Hallmark movie when she heard her security system say the back door was open. Shortly after, two masked men, each holding a gun, walked into her house.

Ebert quickly confronted them.

“Thought it was a joke, that’s what I said to the kids, ‘Is this a joke? Who are you? And is this a joke?’ I have a lot of boys, and boys like to play jokes, but they never played one like this,” she said. “But they each had a gun.”

Ebert said the men then walked out of her house and remained in the neighborhood.

Tim Dearmey, a neighbor who lives across the pond from Ebert, said he’s never seen anything like this during his three years of living in the neighborhood.

“A lot of times you leave the house and you’re only going to be gone for an hour, so you just leave the doors open,” he said.

Neighbors said they were happy nothing was stolen, but they feel as though their sense of security has been stripped.

Ebert said to never take anything for granted and warns that bad things can happen even in quiet neighborhoods.

The resilient woman said she had a reason for staying strong.

“You have to be like that. It comes with age I think,” she said. “I have 8 children, and almost 30 grandchildren and 27 great-grandchildren and it just … you never know what to expect. So although I never expected that.”

Neighbors said the incident has spooked them and they hope residents will soon beef up their security measures.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 2 Monday.
Lincoln woman killed in crash on Highway 2 identified
Police surround a vehicle on Antelope Valley Parkway Monday night.
Man arrested after pursuit, standoff Monday night
Lincoln Police investigating three separate drive-by shootings
Intersection reopened following hit-and-run crash in central Lincoln
Person hit by car after after assisting victim of hit and run crash in Lincoln
LPD arrested Shawn Young who they say tried kidnapping a woman from a downtown parking garage.
Oklahoma man tries kidnapping woman in downtown Lincoln parking garage

Latest News

A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
FILE - Police held a news conference Wednesday to provide an update in the investigation of the...
10 days in, no suspect, no weapon in Idaho student slayings
FILE - Michigan State players run through the tunnel to take the field before an NCAA college...
Seven Michigan State football players charged in tunnel melee
The FTX Arena name is still visible where the Miami Heat basketball team plays Saturday, Nov....
$740M in crypto assets recovered in FTX bankruptcy so far
Tabitha Meals on Wheels
Tabitha Meals on Wheels holiday campaign