Motorcyclist killed in crash on Rosa Parks Way

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police said a motorcyclist was killed in an accident near 9th Street and Rosa Parks Way Wednesday afternoon.

Police said it appears the 53-year-old man on the motorcycle hit a wall and went over the bridge. Police said he fell into a parking lot below the bridge near 7th and K Streets and died.

The crash was reported shortly after 1 p.m.

Expect traffic delays in the area for the next hour.

