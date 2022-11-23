Nebraska senior Caleb Tannor set to tie Husker record

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska fifth-year senior edge rusher Caleb Tannor is poised to play in his 56th career game on Friday against Iowa, tying a Nebraska record.

Tannor arrived in Nebraska in 2018 as part of former head coach Scott Frost’s inaugural recruiting class. He’s played in every game since.

“I don’t even like going into the training room,” Tannor said. “I don’t know if I’m just a freak or what. I don’t get hurt.”

Assuming Tannor plays Friday, he will tie the record set by former defensive lineman Cameron Meredith, who played in every game from 2008 to 2012.

Tannor was voted a team captain this season. He enters the final game of his Nebraska career with 121 career tackles and 9 career sacks.

“Nebraska has done nothing but been good to me,” Tannor said. “The fans, I hope they just see how hard I played and worked.”

