Nebraska senior Caleb Tannor set to tie Husker record

Caleb Tannor is set to play in his 56th career game on Friday, tying a Nebraska record.
Caleb Tannor is set to play in his 56th career game on Friday, tying a Nebraska record.(10/11 NOW/Brett Baker)
By Nathan Hawkins
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska fifth-year senior edge rusher Caleb Tannor is poised to play in his 56th career game on Friday against Iowa, tying a Nebraska record.

Tannor arrived in Nebraska in 2018 as part of former head coach Scott Frost’s inaugural recruiting class. He’s played in every game since.

“I don’t even like going into the training room,” Tannor said. “I don’t know if I’m just a freak or what. I don’t get hurt.”

Assuming Tannor plays Friday, he will tie the record set by former defensive lineman Cameron Meredith, who played in every game from 2008 to 2012.

Tannor was voted a team captain this season. He enters the final game of his Nebraska career with 121 career tackles and 9 career sacks.

“Nebraska has done nothing but been good to me,” Tannor said. “The fans, I hope they just see how hard I played and worked.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police responded to a fatal two-vehicle crash on Highway 2 Monday.
Lincoln woman killed in crash on Highway 2 identified
Police surround a vehicle on Antelope Valley Parkway Monday night.
Man arrested after pursuit, standoff Monday night
Lincoln Police investigating three separate drive-by shootings
Intersection reopened following hit-and-run crash in central Lincoln
Person hit by car after after assisting victim of hit and run crash in Lincoln
LPD arrested Shawn Young who they say tried kidnapping a woman from a downtown parking garage.
Oklahoma man tries kidnapping woman in downtown Lincoln parking garage

Latest News

The Huskers could clinch a share of the Big Ten Championships with wins in their final two...
Huskers Finish Regular Season at Home
Mickey Joseph
Joseph prepares for last game as Nebraska’s Interim Head Football Coach
Nebraska volleyball player give a teammate a high five during the Huskers' sweep over Indiana.
Kubik, Knuckles passing on extra season with Huskers
Huskers women's hoops takes down Texans
Huskers power past Texans, 71-53