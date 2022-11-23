Seasonally warm but cloudy Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The above average temperature trend conditions but this time we will see cloudier conditions.

Despite partly to mostly cloudy skies today, the seasonally warm conditions persist with high temperatures hitting the mid 50s to low 60s across the 1011 region. Winds will be primarily from the south from 10-15 mph and gust up to 20 to 25 mph. In addition a few areas of patchy fog are possible in southeastern Nebraska this morning.

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Mostly to mainly cloudy conditions will persist through the overnight hours and will help keep low temperatures a bit “warmer.” Lows will be in the upper 20s to low 30s. A few light sprinkles to drizzles are possible in southeastern Nebraska. In addition, a cold front will push through the 1011 region through the overnight and will result in cooler and breezier conditions for Thanksgiving.

Thursday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Thanksgiving will start off mainly cloudy but clouds will dissipate as we head through the morning and early afternoon. Generally we should see more sunshine by the time we hit dinner time! High temperatures will drop to few degrees below average (average is around 48 degrees)... we will top out in the 40s across the state. In addition to cooler temperatures it will be a breezy day with a northerly breeze between 15 to 20 mph, gusting up to 25 to 30 mph.

Thanksgiving High Temperatures (KOLN)

Lincoln Thanksgiving Forecast (KOLN)

Through the overnight temperatures will be colder in the teens and 20s.

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Temperatures will generally remain mild throughout the next 7 days. Temperatures will warm back up into the low 50s for Friday and Saturday and then another cold front will knocok Sunday temperatures back down into the upper 40s. Next week temperatures will be in the 40s and 50s. Overall we will remain mostly dry through the week with a few small chances for precipitation on Saturday and Tuesday.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

