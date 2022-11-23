Thanksgiving Forecast: Cool and breezy

By Carmelo Lattuca
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a four day stretch of 50s and 60s, an advancing cold front will drop temperatures into the 40s on Thursday.

We will start off mild for late November, but temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s on Thanksgiving. Expect mid to upper 40s, with a couple areas potentially hitting 50. Northerly winds behind the front could gust up to 30 mph giving us wind chills in the 30s at times. We can not completely rule out a morning sprinkle in the southeast or a few snowflakes in the far west. Mainly dry conditions do look to prevail.

Thanksgiving High Temperatures
Thanksgiving High Temperatures(KOLN)

On Friday, temperatures will bounce back into the mid 50s to low 60s across the region. Winds will shift out of the south and we can expect mostly sunny skies.

Friday High Temperatures
Friday High Temperatures(KOLN)

Saturday looks to be the warmer day of the weekend with 50s statewide. Sunday will be slightly cooler, but we are expecting a more significant cool down early next week. Better chances of wintry precipitation appear next week as well.

7-Day Forecast
7-Day Forecast(KOLN)

