A Cool & Breezy Turkey Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The cold front that moved through the 1011 region Thanksgiving morning will be the culprit for the cool and breezy conditions! Despite the cool temperatures, we will see lots of sunshine for the prime time lunch and dinner hours. Happy Thanksgiving!

It will be a cool and breezy Turkey day across the 1011 region! We will see partly sunny to mostly sunny skies for the first half of the day and then see mainly to mostly sunny skies by the afternoon and evening. Despite the plentiful sunshine this afternoon... high temperatures will be cooler thanks to the cold front. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s to the low 50s. However it will feel several degrees cooler due to wind chill. Winds will generally be north/northwesterly between 15-20 mph, gusting up to 30 mph.

Thanksgiving High Temperatures (KOLN)

Turkey Day Travel (KOLN)

While it may be a cool day, high temperatures will be right around average or slightly above.The average temperature for Lincoln is 48 degrees. The warmest Thanksgiving was in 2017 when Lincoln hit a high of 75 degrees. The coldest was in 1993 when it was a cold as 21 degrees!

Thanksgiving Extremes (KOLN)

Mostly clear conditions will persist through the overnight and low temperatures will fall to primarily the low to mid 20s.

Friday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The seasonally warm conditions make their return for Black Friday! High temperatures will soar above average into the mid 50s to low 60s! It will be a beautiful day accompanied with plentiful sunshine and a light westerly breeze!

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Through the overnight we will keep the mostly clear conditions and winds will turn from the southwest... helping to keep lows a little “warmer.” Overnight low temperatures will fall to the mid 20s to low 30s.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Another seasonally warm day is on tap for Saturday but a cold front will push through causing temperatures to fall back to the upper 40s by Sunday. The cold front will also bring a small chance for rain Saturday into Sunday. High temperatures will rebound Monday before another cold front knocks us back to the 30s and brings a chance for snow.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

