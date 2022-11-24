Friday Forecast: Cold start, mild afternoon

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Friday will be similar to most of the days so far this week. It is going to be cold early in the morning, then mild with well above average temperatures in the afternoon. A cold front arrives Saturday that looks to cool us down for the second half of the weekend and bring a chance of rain for part of the area.

There could be some areas of patchy fog early Friday, otherwise the day should be mainly sunny and not as breezy. If you are going to be out for shopping deals early in the day, it is going to be cold with morning low temperatures expected to be in the upper teens to mid 20s. The afternoon is going to be seasonably mild with high temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds should be west and southwest at 5 to 15 mph.

The first half of Saturday looks to be mostly sunny, then clouds should increase in the southeastern quarter of Nebraska, the panhandle and part of Northern Kansas in the afternoon and evening. A cold front will be moving through the area and an upper level low pressure system will be moving northeast through the Missouri. There is a 20 to 30% chance of rain late Saturday into early Sunday. It could be cold enough in parts of those areas that some snow mixes in with the rain. High temperatures Saturday should be in the mid 50s to low 60s with south and southwest winds at 5 to 15 mph ahead of the cold front.

Sunday looks to be mostly sunny to partly cooler and breezy. High temperatures should be in the mid 40s to low 50s. There is a 20% chance of rain, maybe some snow too, early Sunday morning in Southeast Nebraska and Northeast Kansas.

Monday should be warmer before we cool down again Tuesday and Wednesday due to a low pressure system and cold front moving through the region. There is a chance of rain and snow Tuesday and then snow Wednesday. Both Tuesday and Wednesday look to be breezy at this time too. Stay tuned to the forecast in the days ahead as we get a clearer picture on this potential storm system next week.

