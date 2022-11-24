Local nonprofit serves holiday meals to homeless youth

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - As many prepare to make their turkey dinners Thursday, some might not know if they’ll even get one.

For those without a home and these traditions, a Lincoln non-profit is making sure they get a holiday meal.

It’s for people like Jakkinni Beaman, who goes to the Cedars Youth Outreach Center every day. It’s a place where kids without a home can go get a bite to eat, get help applying for jobs and housing, or just relax.

“If need be you know that you’re welcome here,” Beaman said. “They can help you with anything you need or want.”

Beaman is just 20 years old and homeless. He splits his time between the Youth Outreach Center and the Peoples City Mission.

This year because of Cedars, Beaman said he’s able to have a Thanksgiving that actually feels like one.

“It just feels great to know that there’s somewhere I can always come to get a nice meal,” Beaman said. “I’m homeless not getting a lot of fresh meals.”

This holiday season, Cedars has about 1,200 kids and teens in their care. Their focus is to give the kids they help a sense of safety and security. They said they currently have more than 200 kids and young adults in their street outreach program.

“This warm meal is really, I think, so important not only for them to get a nutritious meal,” said Jim Blue the President and CEO of Cedars. “But also important for our staff who was working throughout the year to get the kids off the streets into a safe place.”

For those like Beaman, something as simple as a meal is something to be thankful for.

Cedars will also be offering a Thanksgiving meal on the actual holiday on Thursday for the same group at the emergency shelter.

