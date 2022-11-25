Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There are a number of events celebrating the holidays in Lincoln this weekend in Friday Fast Facts from the Lincoln Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Starry Nights Christmas Tree Festival: Walk Through The Trees

Starry Nights 2022 will feature 16 designer-decorated Christmas trees. Take a walk through their magical “forest” of creatively designed trees. Place a bid on the tree of your choice! They are also bringing back the popular Christmas Market, that will include designer-decorated pencil trees, wreaths and door hangers and gifts that you can also buy. This event is at Gateway Mall.

Friday through Sunday during mall hours; Free

More info: HERE

Turkey Chase Kart Races

You don’t want to miss the 16th Annual Turkey Chase at LEC! There will be go karters, their families and friends that will be competing against each other on a small dirt track. This is a great outing for all ages.

Saturday and Sunday; Tickets start at $13

More info: HERE

Fused Glass Snowflakes

Come in and make holiday gifts for everyone on your list! There are several snowflake patterns, simple, fancy and complicated to choose from. Make as many as you want in the time allotted! This event is at Architectural Glassarts.

Saturday 1-3 p.m.; Snowflakes start at $5

More info: HERE

Drive-thru Christmas Light Show

Are you looking for some holiday fun, right in the heart of downtown Lincoln? Bring your friends and family to Lincoln’s largest drive-thru Christmas lights experience! Their show features countless high-quality lights in vibrant colors, holiday props and favorite characters of the season. All lights and effects are synchronized to music you can enjoy from the comfort of your own cozy car. This event is at Haymarket Park.

Saturday through Jan. 3 5 p.m. to midnight; Car: $40, Limo: $80

More info: HERE

Santa Celebration & Tree Lighting

Enjoy an evening filled with the magic of Santa. There will be lights, refreshments, giveaways and of course Santa. He will be making his grand entrance at 6:30pm followed by the tree lighting. Stick around for photos with Santa at the Santa Station after the tree is lit! This event is at SouthPointe Pavilions

Saturday 6 p.m.; Free

More info: HERE

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.