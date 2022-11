LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Grammy-nominated band MercyMe released their “Always Only Jesus Tour” lineup on Friday, which includes a stop at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, Dec. 2, at 10 a.m. on mercyme.org.

Visit www.pinnaclebankarena.com for more information.

