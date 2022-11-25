Murder investigation underway in Imperial

IMPERIAL, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight in Imperial.

The Imperial Police Department and Chase County Sheriff’s Office responded to the report of a shooting overnight at a residence in the 100 block of 12th street in Imperial. A victim was located with a gunshot wound. The victim, identified as 19-year-old Jesse Krausnick was transported to the hospital in Imperial, but passed away shortly after arrival.

A suspect, identified as 19-year-old Tristan Ferguson was taken into custody by the Imperial Police Department at the scene. The Imperial Police Department has requested that the Nebraska State Patrol conduct the homicide investigation.

Ferguson has been lodged in Chase County Jail for manslaughter, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and other charges. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.