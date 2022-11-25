Seasonally Warm & Sunny Friday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Another day of pleasant and seasonally warm temperatures will take over the 1011 region today. The mostly sunny day with a light breeze will make for a great day to put up some outdoor holiday lights or decorations!

While our Friday will start off a little on the chilly side.... it will be a beautiful and seasonally warm day! High temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 50s and low 60s. It will be a day filled with plentiful sunshine and a light warm breeze.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Through the overnight we will remain mostly clear and winds will pick up a bit.... to 5-15 mph. Low temperatures will fall primarily to the 20s and a few areas in the low to mid 30s.

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Another warm day is on tap for Saturday as highs build back into the mid 50s to low 60s. The first half of the day will be mostly sunny and pleasant with a southwesterly breeze between 10-15 mph, gusting to 25 mph. A cold front will start to push through in the late afternoon and into the overnight causing clouds to build into the area in the evening. In addition there is a slight chance for rain through the overnight hours into Sunday. Low temperatures will fall to the 20s to low 30s.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday Morning Lows (KOLN)

The cold front will push through the area by Sunday and cause temperatures to drop off to the 40s. Temperatures will rebound for the start of next week. However, another cold front will push through on Tuesday and cause temperatures to fall into the 30s and 40s. Next week’s cold front will also bring the chance for rain/snow mix.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

