‘Starry Nights’ Christmas trees raise funds, holiday cheer

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Providing over 200,000 meals a year, keeping up a 60,000 square foot facility and housing 350 people every day.

The People’s City Mission does a lot for Lincoln’s homeless community.

Starry Nights, the Mission’s Christmas tree fundraiser helps them get through the winter months and allows them to celebrate the holidays with their visitors.

“I have had these decorations picked out since March,” said Heather Chloupke.

Cholupke is one of the 15 designers helping with Starry Nights. She is a business owner with a strong passion for decorating Christmas trees.

Each designer gets $1,500 from a sponsor to spend on decorations. This is Cholupke’s sixth tree and her business clients at her salon love to follow her progress.

“In July, August, September, they are always asking me what the tree will be,” Cholupke said.

Her tree this year uses deep greens and a large poinsettias to catch people’s eyes.

Full-sized trees like hers sell for about $2,000 to $3,000. In total, the Mission usually raises between $80,000 to $100,000 through Starry Nights.

“This is a way to help the missions get through,” said Pastor Tom Barber, with PCM. “We are the city’s homeless shelter.”

The tree and decorations will continue to be on sale and display until Saturday at Gateway Mall.

