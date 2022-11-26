Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Roper and Son’s Funeral Home confirmed the passing of Linda Beermann on Saturday.

Beermann was a reporter and weathercaster at 10/11 from 1968 to 1986.

“Deb and I were saddened to hear about the unexpected passing of Linda Beermann on Friday,” said Ken Siemek, 10/11 NOW’s Chief Meteorologist. “She was an important part of the 10/11 News team for many years in the 1970s and 1980s. She passed the weather ‘torch’ to me in 1986 when she decided to step away from television and devote more time to caring for her young family. She was a beloved member of the 10/11 team and helped guide me professionally in the early years of my career. Our hearts go out to Allen and their children.”

Beermann joined 10/11 in February of 1968 as a reporter. From 1973 to 1980 she worked as 10/11′s news assignment editor. Beermann worked as the station’s weathercaster from 1970 until 1986.

“Linda enjoyed a successful career as one of the first women to appear on local television as a news reporter and weathercaster,” said Jim Timm, President of the Nebraska Broadcasters Association. “Her ambition no doubt gave confidence to and opened doors for more women to follow in her footsteps. We are saddened by her passing and extend our condolences to her husband Allen, their sons and their grandchildren.”

