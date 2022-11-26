Nebraska reports 13th case of avian influenza in flock of 1.8M birds

DIXON COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - The state has reported another case of avian flu in a commercial flock.

According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture and the United States Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, Nebraska’s 13th case of highly pathogenic avian influenza has been reported in Dixon County.

The affected farm is a commercial flock of 1.8 million laying hens.

The Nebraska Department of Agriculture says the flock will be depopulated and disposed of in an approved manner. A 6.2-mile control zone will also be established, which is USDA policy.

This is the second flock in Dixon County affected by avian flu in 2022 and the 13th overall.

Current Status of Impacted Farms:

A list of flocks in Nebraska affected by avian flu in 2022 (Nebraska Department of Agriculture)

The most recent avian flu case prior to Dixon County’s second case was in York County.

