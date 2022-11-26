Nebraska volleyball senior suffers season-ending injury

Kenzie Knuckles is a defensive specialist on the Nebraska volleyball team.(KOLN-TV)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska volleyball senior defensive specialist Kenzie Knuckles will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee injury during practice this week.

Knuckles had played in all 27 matches and 90 sets for the Huskers this season, averaging 1.97 digs per set and recording 18 service aces.

A native of Yorktown, Ind., Knuckles joined the Nebraska program as a freshman in 2019 and played in 112 matches and 391 sets in four years with the Huskers. She totaled 1,098 career digs and 90 service aces.

Knuckles will celebrate Senior Night with Nicklin Hames, Kaitlyn Hord and Madi Kubik following the Minnesota match on Saturday night.

