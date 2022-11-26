North Lincoln gym closes

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Anytime Fitness, located at 4900 N. 26th St., announced its closure on Friday.

At the gym location, a letter was taped to the door by staff further noting the closure:

Dear Loyal Anytime Fitness Member:

First and foremost, thank you for your patronage at the Lincoln (N. 26th St.) Anytime Fitness location. At Anytime Fitness, we continually strive to improve your experience by offering convenience, community and a supportive atmosphere with tools and training to make Healthy Happen.

We sincerely have enjoyed serving you as a member and are saddened to share we have mad to make a very hard decision to permanently close Anytime Fitness located at 4900 N. 26th St. effective 11/25/2022. Although your local Anytime Fitness has closed, we encourage you to continue your fitness journey with Anytime Fitness. Please visit our website to find an Anytime Fitness near you www.anytimefiness.com

You will have until 12/9/2022 to transfer your membership agreement to a neighboring Anytime Fitness. If you choose not to transfer, our billing company, ABC Financial, is scheduled to cancel your existing membership on 12/9/2022.

Please note: Billing for this location ceased on 11/22/22.

For all membership inquiries, please send an email to anytimefitnesslnkne@gmail.com. If you are a paid in full member (personal training or membership) and owed a refund, please send an email to anytimefinessslnkne@gmail.com and you will receive a separate email with refund instructions.

Again, thank you for embarking on your journey towards improved health and wellness with Anytime Fitness.

Respectfully,

Anytime Fitness. LLC

World Headquarters, Woodbury, MN.

10/11 NOW reached out to the company for comment, but have yet to hear back.

