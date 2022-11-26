Palmer declares for NFL Draft

Trey Palmer at Purdue
Trey Palmer at Purdue(Nebraska Athletics)
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Less than 24 hours after a 9-catch, 2-touchdown performance at Iowa, Nebraska wide receiver Trey Palmer declared for the NFL Draft. Palmer broke the single-season school record with 1,043 receiving yards in 2022.

Palmer ranked as one of the top wide receivers in the Big Ten this season. He’s regarded as one of the fastest wideouts in college football.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kenzie Knuckles is a defensive specialist on the Nebraska volleyball team.
Nebraska volleyball senior suffers season-ending injury
A teen is in custody after an overnight shooting in Imperial
Murder investigation underway in Imperial
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 56th and Holdrege Streets at around 7:25 p.m.
Lincoln Police respond to crash in northeast Lincoln
Game time at Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium is set for shortly after 3 p.m. with television coverage on...
Thompson’s three TD passes lead Nebraska over Iowa 24-17
Lincoln police ID motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash
Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash