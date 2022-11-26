Sunday Forecast: Cooler & Breezier Conditions Return

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday’s cold front will leave significantly cooler temperatures and breezy conditions for Sunday. The sunshine should return by Sunday afternoon and then an active weather pattern will move in for the start of next week... which will bring the chance for rain/snow Tuesday and Wednesday.

It will be a cloudy start to Sunday, however clouds will decrease throughout the day and leave mostly sunny conditions by the time we hit the mid to late afternoon. Despite the decreasing cloud cover, it will be a breezy and significantly cooler day thanks to Saturday’s cold front. High temperatures will only be in the 40s to low 50s, which is generally near or slightly below the average of 48 degrees for this time of year. Nonetheless, the 40s and low 50s will feel much cooler than Saturday’s high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. In addition to cooler temperatures, it will be a breezy day with northerly winds between 15 to 25 mph, gusting to 30 mph. Mostly clear conditions will dominate through the overnight and low temperatures will fall to the 20s.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Generally sunny conditions will persist for Monday and temperatures will bounce back to seasonally warm... for the most of us. High temperatures will hit the 50s for much of the 1011 region. However, a cold front will begin to push through northwestern areas in the afternoon and cause high temperatures to only reach the 30s to 40s. The cold front will bring increasing cloud cover through the second half of the day and the chance for snow in the northwest, which will also continue through the overnight. It will be a breezy day with southerly winds between 10-15 mph and gusts to 25 mph. We will see mostly cloudy conditions through Monday night and low temperatures will span the 20s to mid 30s.

Monday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Tuesday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Monday’s cold front will cause temperatures to be significantly colder for Tuesday and bring a chance for rain/snow mix Tuesday into Wednesday morning accompanied with breezy conditions. Cold temperatures persist through Wednesday and then will rebound back into the 40s to upper 30s for the first week of December with relatively quiet conditions.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

