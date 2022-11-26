Weekend Forecast: Mild Saturday, Cooler Sunday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Saturday should be similar to Friday with a cold start and then a mild afternoon. The second half of the weekend will be cooler thanks to a cold front moving through the area Saturday afternoon and evening. The start of next week will be seasonably mild, then much colder Tuesday and Wednesday.

The first half of Saturday will be mostly sunny. Clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening thanks to a cold front moving through the area and a low pressure system moving northeast through Missouri. There is a 30 to 40% chance of rain and snow in the panhandle and part of Western Nebraska Saturday evening. A 20 to 30% chance of rain is in the forecast for part of Eastern and South Central Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeastern Kansas. High temperatures Saturday afternoon look to be in the mid 50s to low 60s. South winds becoming northwest behind the cold front at 8 to 18 mph and gusts to 25 mph.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday will begin partly to mostly cloudy with clouds decreasing late in the morning and into the afternoon. There is a 20% chance of a few lingering sprinkles or isolated showers early in the morning. High temperatures should be in the mid 40s to low 50s in the afternoon. North winds at 10 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph in the morning decreasing to 5 to 15 mph in the afternoon.

Sunday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Monday should be mostly sunny and seasonably mild. A low pressure system and cold front should move through the region Tuesday into early Wednesday. There is a chance of rain, rain-snow mix and snow Tuesday. Snow is possible Tuesday evening into early Wednesday morning. It is too early to talk about potential snowfall amounts. Stay tuned to the forecast in the days ahead as the picture becomes clearer with this wintry precipitation potential. Tuesday and Wednesday will be breezy and feature below average temperatures.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

