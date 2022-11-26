Zoo Lights returns to Lincoln Children’s Zoo

Zoo Lights
Zoo Lights(Lincoln Children's Zoo)
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:45 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The holidays are officially underway at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. On Friday, they kicked off their fourth annual holiday lights show, Zoo Lights powered by LES.

Each year the Children’s Zoo transforms itself into one of the largest light displays in the Midwest. This year’s show features an all-new light show on the route. It offers a more immersive experience than in previous years.

The walk takes visitors around the Zoo. There is something for all ages and it keeps families, like Paige Bailey’s, coming back year after year.

“It’s just fun to get out as a family and look at the lights and it’s here in Lincoln so it’s nice you don’t have to go anywhere and we always come usually opening night or earlier in the year so it’s not too cold.”

Visitors to the event will find over 340,000 twinkling lights along the route, as well as a photo booth, a smores-making area stop, and a hot chocolate stand. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time, online.

Last year, over 55,000 people passed through the show. The event lasts until Dec. 30.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Douglas County Sheriff's deputies conducted a search Wednesday morning, Nov. 23, 2022, at the...
Authorities conduct search, tow away car from missing Omaha woman’s home
Man in custody after disturbance in southern Nebraska
LPD File Photo
Three separate vehicles stolen in Lincoln within minutes of each other
Lincoln police ID motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash
Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash
A teen is in custody after an overnight shooting in Imperial
Murder investigation underway in Imperial

Latest News

Anytime Fitness, located at 4900 N. 26th St., announced its closure on Friday.
North Lincoln gym closes
Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 56th and Holdrege Streets at around 7:25 p.m.
Lincoln Police respond to crash in northeast Lincoln
Saturday High Temperatures
Weekend Forecast: Mild Saturday, Cooler Sunday
Phil Whitmarsh prepares a piece of wood from the USS Texas in the Nebraska Innovation Studio
Lincoln resident to turn battleship wood into electric guitars