Zoo Lights returns to Lincoln Children’s Zoo

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The holidays are officially underway at the Lincoln Children’s Zoo. On Friday, they kicked off their fourth annual holiday lights show, Zoo Lights powered by LES.

Each year the Children’s Zoo transforms itself into one of the largest light displays in the Midwest. This year’s show features an all-new light show on the route. It offers a more immersive experience than in previous years.

The walk takes visitors around the Zoo. There is something for all ages and it keeps families, like Paige Bailey’s, coming back year after year.

“It’s just fun to get out as a family and look at the lights and it’s here in Lincoln so it’s nice you don’t have to go anywhere and we always come usually opening night or earlier in the year so it’s not too cold.”

Visitors to the event will find over 340,000 twinkling lights along the route, as well as a photo booth, a smores-making area stop, and a hot chocolate stand. Tickets can be purchased ahead of time, online.

Last year, over 55,000 people passed through the show. The event lasts until Dec. 30.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.