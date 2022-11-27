Lincoln shopper support local businesses during Small Business Saturday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Many people who didn’t use all their energy Black Friday shopping spent Saturday getting holiday gifts while supporting local.

Small Business Saturday is an initiative started nearly a decade ago to get community members out into local stores. For downtown Lincoln businesses, Saturday was a way to bring regular shoppers and new customers alike into their stores and into a new part of town that many might not shop at.

Threads Footloose and Fancy has been in Lincoln for 47 years. The owner, Jane Stricker, said Saturday was important for her because it brought the community out and into her old stomping grounds.

“I was born and raised here and I used to shop at the Centrum and Atrium, so like downtown shopping is where my heart is,” Stricker said. “So it makes me really happy that people might not be used to downtown shopping, but they come and see what we have to offer.”

