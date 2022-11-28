Lincoln Police: Man hid phone in bathroom and recorded videos of woman showering

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:48 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a man they say hid an iPhone in a bathroom and recorded a woman while she showered.

Sunday evening, around 5:28 p.m., officers were dispatched to a residence near 20th Street and Park Avenue on a report of a disturbance.

LPD said responding officers spoke with a 22-year-old woman who explained that she found an iPhone hidden on a shelf in her bathroom, recording her in the shower.

According to police, the woman got the phone and found it was actively recording and contained previous recordings of her in the bathroom.

Police said the phone belongs to 24-year-old Austin Giles.

Giles, according to LPD, gave consent to search his phone and officers found approximately 18 similar videos, dating back to August of this year.

LPD said the victim and Giles know each other.

Giles was cited for unlawful intrusion and lodged in jail.

