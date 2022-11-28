WATCH: Coach Rhule lands in Lincoln ahead of Huskers introduction

Matt Rhule just stepped off the plane in Lincoln with his family in tow and was greeted by Athletic Director Trev Alberts.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:33 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New Huskers head football coach Matt Rhule landed at the Lincoln airport Monday morning, ahead of his planned introduction by the University as the new coach.

Matt Rhule landed around 8:15 a.m. with his family in tow on a Silverhawk Aviation flight from Charlotte. Athletic Director Trev Alberts was there to greet him and shook his hand as he stepped off the plane.

Rhule will be introduced as head football coach by the University at a 1:30 p.m. press conference Monday afternoon. Prior to the press conference, fans are invited to greet the coach at East Memorial Stadium at 12:50 p.m.

The Huskers announced Rhule’s hire on Saturday morning. Rhule most recently coached the Carolina Panthers. Before that, he led impressive turnarounds as head football coach at both Baylor and Temple.

The Huskers signed Rhule to an eight-year contract.

You can watch the press conference live in the video player above at 1:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away
Huskers receive #2 seed for NCAA Volleyball Tournament
An arrest warrant has been issued for an Omaha man allegedly connected to missing Cari Allen
Arrest warrant issued for man allegedly connected to missing Omaha woman
Matt Rhule has been hired as Nebraska’s Head Football Coach.
Matt Rhule to lead Nebraska Football Program
Kenzie Knuckles is a defensive specialist on the Nebraska volleyball team.
Nebraska volleyball senior suffers season-ending injury

Latest News

Matt Rhule
New Nebraska Football Coach arrives in Lincoln
Huskers receive #2 seed for NCAA Volleyball Tournament
Nebraska volleyball receives 2 seed
Nebraska volleyball receives 2 seed in NCAA Tournament
Matt Rhule has been hired as Nebraska’s Head Football Coach.
Matt Rhule to lead Nebraska Football Program