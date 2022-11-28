WATCH: Coach Rhule lands in Lincoln ahead of Huskers introduction

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New Huskers head football coach Matt Rhule landed at the Lincoln airport Monday morning, ahead of his planned introduction by the University as the new coach.

Matt Rhule landed around 8:15 a.m. with his family in tow on a Silverhawk Aviation flight from Charlotte. Athletic Director Trev Alberts was there to greet him and shook his hand as he stepped off the plane.

Rhule will be introduced as head football coach by the University at a 1:30 p.m. press conference Monday afternoon. Prior to the press conference, fans are invited to greet the coach at East Memorial Stadium at 12:50 p.m.

The Huskers announced Rhule’s hire on Saturday morning. Rhule most recently coached the Carolina Panthers. Before that, he led impressive turnarounds as head football coach at both Baylor and Temple.

The Huskers signed Rhule to an eight-year contract.

You can watch the press conference live in the video player above at 1:30 p.m.

