Northwest Lincoln business owner arrested for suspected involvement in catalytic converter thefts

LPD arrested Viktor Popov for his suspected involvement in catalytic converter thefts.
LPD arrested Viktor Popov for his suspected involvement in catalytic converter thefts.(Lincoln Police Department)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department arrested a northwest Lincoln business owner they believe is involved in catalytic converter thefts.

Sunday morning, around 7:15 a.m., officers served a search warrant at Victory Auto, near 14th and Cornhusker Highway.

LPD said the search warrant was in regards to an ongoing investigation of the owner, 33-year-old Viktor Popov, and his reported involvement of catalytic converter thefts and possession of stolen vehicle parts.

According to police, while serving the search warrant, 101 catalytic converters were recovered from the business valued at $30,300.

Popov was cited for theft by receiving.

LPD said Popov was already in custody at the jail regarding an unrelated case.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former 10/11 weathercaster passes away
Huskers receive #2 seed for NCAA Volleyball Tournament
An arrest warrant has been issued for an Omaha man allegedly connected to missing Cari Allen
Arrest warrant issued for man allegedly connected to missing Omaha woman
Matt Rhule has been hired as Nebraska’s Head Football Coach.
Matt Rhule to lead Nebraska Football Program
Fire and rescue workers attend a building hit by a missile in central Kyiv, Ukraine, on...
Pockets of shelling across Ukraine as wintry warfare looms

Latest News

.
Downtown Lincoln vape shop burglarized; more than $9,400 in merchandise stolen
LPD arrested Austin Giles who they say hid an iPhone in a bathroom and recorded a woman while...
Lincoln Police: Man hid phone in bathroom and recorded videos of woman showering
Better Business Bureau warns against holiday scams
Better Business Bureau warns against holiday scams
New Nebraska Football Coach Matt Rhule steps off the plane and shakes Athletic Director Trev...
WATCH: Coach Rhule lands in Lincoln ahead of Huskers introduction