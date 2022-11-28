Three people from Omaha arrested after stolen catalytic converter found in car

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Three people from Omaha were arrested by the Lincoln Police Department after a stolen catalytic converter was found in their car.

Saturday at 10 a.m., officers were dispatched to 16th and Otoe Streets on a report of suspicious people.

LPD said the caller saw unknown men getting out of a silver Honda SUV and checking door handles of vehicles parked in the neighborhood.

According to police, the caller gave a license plate of the Honda that LPD later determined belong to a 2014 Honda Pilot stolen out of Omaha.

Police said additional officers arrived in the area and located the Honda Pilot at the U-Stop on K Street off Capitol Parkway, which was occupied by one man, identified as 21-year-old Kyaw Wah.

Two other people that police believed were involved were located in the store, 22-year-old Than Tun and a 17-year-old boy.

LPD said a search of the vehicle located a catalytic converter and a reciprocating saw.

Police said the catalytic converter had been cut from a 2007 Hyundai Sante Fe off Bradfield Drive and Plymouth Avenue, east of S 27th Street.

All three are from Omaha and facing the following charges:

Than Tun: Theft by receiving stolen property, possession of burglar tools, criminal possession of a financial transaction device

Kyaw Wah: Theft by receiving stolen property, possession of burglar tools

17-year-old: Theft by receiving stolen property, possession of burglar tools and was lodged at the Youth Assessment Center

